Karnataka Minister Advocates for Food Safety Overhaul

Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Saturday emphasized the urgent need for better regulation of food standards in both street and hotel environments.

Addressing attendees at the World Food Safety Day event organized by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at NIMHANS, Patil warned of the health hazards posed by unhygienic and adulterated food, particularly for children and the elderly. He stressed the importance of government enforcement in safeguarding public health.

Patil also launched key initiatives, including the 'Eat Right Activity Book' and the 'Food Safety on Wheels' mobile unit, both designed to educate communities and schoolchildren about food safety and nutrition.