Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Advocates for Food Safety Overhaul

Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil calls for rigorous regulation of street and hotel food standards to mitigate health risks. Speaking at a World Food Safety Day event, Patil emphasized the dangers of unhygienic food, launching the 'Eat Right Activity Book' and 'Food Safety on Wheels' to promote awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-06-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 19:45 IST
Karnataka Minister Advocates for Food Safety Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Saturday emphasized the urgent need for better regulation of food standards in both street and hotel environments.

Addressing attendees at the World Food Safety Day event organized by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at NIMHANS, Patil warned of the health hazards posed by unhygienic and adulterated food, particularly for children and the elderly. He stressed the importance of government enforcement in safeguarding public health.

Patil also launched key initiatives, including the 'Eat Right Activity Book' and the 'Food Safety on Wheels' mobile unit, both designed to educate communities and schoolchildren about food safety and nutrition.

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025