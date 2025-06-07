Left Menu

Odisha Unveils Major Health and Developmental Milestones

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated a 100-seat medical college and 650-bed hospital in Phulbani, fulfilling a local demand. Additional development projects totaling Rs 750 crore were launched. The initiatives aim to enhance healthcare access and drive regional economic growth, with particular benefits for tribal communities.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi marked a significant step in regional development with the inauguration of a 100-seat medical college and a 650-bed hospital in Phulbani, Kandhamal. The long-awaited healthcare institution is set to serve the local population and neighboring districts, offering quality medical services closer to home.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also unveiled and laid the foundations for ten major projects worth approximately Rs 750 crore. These initiatives span diverse sectors, including education, infrastructure, tourism, and healthcare, and are designed to propel economic and industrial growth in the district.

Highlighting Odisha's healthcare initiatives, CM Majhi emphasized the benefits of schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, designed to extend free health services to over 80% of the state's population. Plans are underway for further industrial and tourism development, promising to boost local employment and economic prosperity.

