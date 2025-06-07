Egg Recall Sparks Salmonella Outbreak Across Seven States

A salmonella outbreak has impacted at least 79 individuals across seven states in the Western and Midwestern United States, causing health concerns among federal officials.

The August Egg Company initiated a recall of approximately 1.7 million brown organic and brown cage-free eggs distributed to grocery stores between February and May. The precaution is due to potential contamination with salmonella, as indicated in a Friday announcement on the Food and Drug Administration's website.

The affected states include Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, and Wyoming. Symptoms of salmonella, such as diarrhea, fever, severe vomiting, dehydration, and stomach cramps, can be serious, especially for young children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems, some of whom have required hospitalization. Consumers are urged to discard or return these eggs and disinfect surfaces they came into contact with.