Left Menu

Palghar MP Pushes for Hospital Funding

Palghar MP Hemant Savra has urged the Maharashtra government to allocate funds for the local district hospital and a trauma care centre to benefit thousands by providing local medical treatment, eliminating the need for lengthy travel to Thane and Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 08-06-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 17:45 IST
Palghar MP Pushes for Hospital Funding
Hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Palghar MP Hemant Savra on Sunday made an appeal to the Maharashtra government, calling for the release of funds necessary for the construction of the district hospital and a trauma care centre in the region.

During a visit by Maharashtra's Minister of State for Health, Meghana Bordikar, to Wada, Savra presented a written submission underscoring the urgency of this need.

Savra emphasized that completing the Palghar Hospital and Manor Trauma Care Centre would enable local access to medical care, sparing thousands from having to travel to Thane and Mumbai for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025