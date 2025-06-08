Palghar MP Pushes for Hospital Funding
Palghar MP Hemant Savra has urged the Maharashtra government to allocate funds for the local district hospital and a trauma care centre to benefit thousands by providing local medical treatment, eliminating the need for lengthy travel to Thane and Mumbai.
Palghar MP Hemant Savra on Sunday made an appeal to the Maharashtra government, calling for the release of funds necessary for the construction of the district hospital and a trauma care centre in the region.
During a visit by Maharashtra's Minister of State for Health, Meghana Bordikar, to Wada, Savra presented a written submission underscoring the urgency of this need.
Savra emphasized that completing the Palghar Hospital and Manor Trauma Care Centre would enable local access to medical care, sparing thousands from having to travel to Thane and Mumbai for treatment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
