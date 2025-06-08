Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Recovering After Shooting
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe is in intensive care after being shot. The Santa Fe Foundation hospital treated him for injuries to his head and left thigh. Doctors are working to stabilize his condition following the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:17 IST
- Country:
- Colombia
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe is currently recovering in intensive care after a shooting incident on Saturday. The Santa Fe Foundation hospital reported that Uribe underwent several procedures on his head and left thigh.
Senator Uribe was shot, prompting immediate medical attention and admission to the hospital's intensive care unit, where he remains as doctors strive to stabilize him.
The hospital's Sunday statement highlights the critical nature of Uribe's condition, with medical professionals focusing on comprehensive care to ensure his recovery.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP MP Sarangi Criticizes Pakistan's Attempts to Destabilize Peace Post-Article 370
AI-driven health monitoring sets new standard for 6G hospital networks
Hospital Theft Ringleader Nabbed in Delhi
Plastic-Eating Pathogens: A Double-Edged Sword in Hospitals
Manipal Hospitals Brings Specialized Care Closer to Mizoram