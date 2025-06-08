Disturbing Hospital Incident: Probe Underway after Newborn Found with Stray Dog

An investigation is underway after a stray dog was seen carrying the partially-eaten body of a newborn at Mhow government hospital. Officials suspect the baby was delivered by a 17-year-old girl in the hospital bathroom, who then left the facility accompanied by an unidentified man.

A team of doctors, led by district CMHO Dr. BS Saitya, reviewed the situation on Sunday, gathering testimony from hospital staff including doctors, nurses, and security personnel. CCTV footage from the hospital is a critical piece of evidence in unraveling the sequence of events.

Officials are enhancing security at entry points of the facility to prevent stray dogs from entering. Recent incidents, including a tragic attack in Mandsaur district, underscore the urgency of addressing stray dog issues.