Cracking Down on Newborn Trafficking: The Himachal Connection
The Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested six members of an inter-state gang involved in newborn trafficking in exchange for money. Following a tip-off, authorities rescued a minor and identified agents and gang members across Punjab. Investigations are ongoing with more arrests anticipated.
The Himachal Pradesh Police have successfully detained six members of an inter-state gang notorious for trafficking newborns to childless couples for a fee. This brings the total number of arrests in the investigation to nine, including seven women who played integral roles in the illicit operations.
The operation was set in motion following a tip-off from Kangra resident Rohit Rana, alleging fraud by a man named Deepak Anand. Anand had attempted to swindle Rana under the guise of arranging a newborn's adoption, prompting authorities to register a police case and consequently arrest Anand.
Further investigation revealed Anand as an agent for a Punjab-based gang dealing in baby trafficking. The police have since arrested key gang members and pursued financial trails amounting to Rs 4.85 lakh in illegal transactions, affirming the continued efforts to clamp down on this grave racket.
