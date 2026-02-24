Cracking Down on Newborn Trafficking: The Himachal Connection

The Himachal Pradesh Police have successfully detained six members of an inter-state gang notorious for trafficking newborns to childless couples for a fee. This brings the total number of arrests in the investigation to nine, including seven women who played integral roles in the illicit operations.

The operation was set in motion following a tip-off from Kangra resident Rohit Rana, alleging fraud by a man named Deepak Anand. Anand had attempted to swindle Rana under the guise of arranging a newborn's adoption, prompting authorities to register a police case and consequently arrest Anand.

Further investigation revealed Anand as an agent for a Punjab-based gang dealing in baby trafficking. The police have since arrested key gang members and pursued financial trails amounting to Rs 4.85 lakh in illegal transactions, affirming the continued efforts to clamp down on this grave racket.