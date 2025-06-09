Mamata Banerjee Advocates Calm Amid COVID Concerns in West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured the public there is no reason to panic about COVID-19 in the state. After a meeting with state officials, Banerjee emphasized staying alert without causing fear, highlighting the state's preparedness and infrastructure to handle such situations.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the public not to panic regarding the COVID-19 situation in the state, following a review meeting on the state's preparedness for a potential outbreak.
The meeting, held on Monday, included key government officials such as Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and representatives from the Health Department and civic bodies. Banerjee emphasized the importance of vigilance without spreading panic, despite current low case numbers and existing infrastructure readiness.
Banerjee highlighted that, while the situation is under control, individuals with comorbidities and advanced age should remain cautious during monsoon and winter months, periods when influenza is more common. At present, West Bengal reports 747 active COVID-19 cases, with minimal fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
