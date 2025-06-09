Tragic Demise of MBBS Student Highlights Academic and Financial Pressures

A young MBBS student, Rohan Ramfer Prajapati, was found dead in his hostel room at Mumbai's JJ Hospital.

Prajapati, a 22-year-old third-year student, reportedly took his life due to academic and financial pressures. He was discovered hanging from a fan late Sunday night.

The police were called after Prajapati failed to respond to repeated knocks on his door, leading them to register an accidental death report. The tragic incident underscores the intense pressures faced by medical students.

(With inputs from agencies.)