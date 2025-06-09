Left Menu

Tragic Demise of MBBS Student Highlights Academic and Financial Pressures

Rohan Ramfer Prajapati, a third-year MBBS student, committed suicide at JJ Hospital's hostel in Mumbai. Struggling with academic pressure and financial issues, he hanged himself on Sunday night. Police registered an accidental death report after no response was heard from his room. The incident highlights critical student stress factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 23:36 IST
Tragic Demise of MBBS Student Highlights Academic and Financial Pressures
  • Country:
  • India

A young MBBS student, Rohan Ramfer Prajapati, was found dead in his hostel room at Mumbai's JJ Hospital.

Prajapati, a 22-year-old third-year student, reportedly took his life due to academic and financial pressures. He was discovered hanging from a fan late Sunday night.

The police were called after Prajapati failed to respond to repeated knocks on his door, leading them to register an accidental death report. The tragic incident underscores the intense pressures faced by medical students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025