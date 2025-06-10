Why Your Cough Won't Quit: Unraveling the Lingering Hack

A persistent cough can be both embarrassing and concerning, often leading individuals to worry about COVID-19. It can cause physical tiredness and interfere with daily activities.

Doctors outline several culprits for lingering coughs: chronic bronchitis, asthma, post-nasal drip, and acid reflux are leading causes. These conditions develop due to overly sensitized cough receptors, which can be exacerbated by allergens or infections.

Treating a persistent cough may involve simple remedies like saline sprays, steam inhalation, and honey. While antibiotics are often sought, they are generally ineffective unless a bacterial infection is confirmed. For more severe cases, medical tests like X-rays and spirometry are recommended to rule out serious conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)