Why Your Cough Won't Quit: Unraveling the Lingering Hack
A persistent cough can be distressing and is often linked to underlying conditions like post-nasal drip, asthma, or reflux. Its chronic nature can fatigue the body and trigger illnesses. Treatments include saline sprays and honey, although some cases may be tied to more severe health issues, necessitating medical consultation.
A persistent cough can be both embarrassing and concerning, often leading individuals to worry about COVID-19. It can cause physical tiredness and interfere with daily activities.
Doctors outline several culprits for lingering coughs: chronic bronchitis, asthma, post-nasal drip, and acid reflux are leading causes. These conditions develop due to overly sensitized cough receptors, which can be exacerbated by allergens or infections.
Treating a persistent cough may involve simple remedies like saline sprays, steam inhalation, and honey. While antibiotics are often sought, they are generally ineffective unless a bacterial infection is confirmed. For more severe cases, medical tests like X-rays and spirometry are recommended to rule out serious conditions.
