Record Naturalization in Germany: A Surge Driven by Legal Reforms and Syrian Refugee Citizenship

Germany set a new record by granting citizenship to 291,955 people in the last year, marking a 46% increase from 2023, as reported by the Federal Statistics Office. The surge was driven by Syrians, who became the largest group following changes in citizenship laws.

The reforms reduced the residency requirements for naturalization from eight to five years, and even three in special cases, facilitating citizenship for many who arrived as refugees during Angela Merkel's tenure. Syrians accounted for 28% of all new citizens, with an increase of 10.1%.

The number of Russians granted citizenship showed a remarkable rise, with Turks also seeing significant increases. Changes allow individuals to keep their original citizenship, benefiting many Turkish residents. However, Germany's new government plans to reconsider some changes amid concerns about integration and migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)