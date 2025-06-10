COVID-19's Silent Toll: Navigating Co-morbidities and Fatalities
A 90-year-old with co-morbidities died from COVID-19 in Delhi, highlighting that COVID-19 fatalities often involve other health issues. Delhi reports eight deaths this year. Nationally, there are 6,815 active cases with Kerala being the most affected state, followed by Gujarat, West Bengal, and Delhi.
- Country:
- India
A 90-year-old woman, who had pre-existing health conditions, has died after contracting COVID-19 in Delhi. The Union Health Ministry's data indicates that her death adds to the eight recorded in the capital since January 1.
According to officials, the nonagenarian suffered from respiratory acidosis, Congestive Heart Failure (CCF), and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). They emphasized that while her COVID-19 diagnosis was confirmed, it was her existing health issues that were the primary cause of death.
Currently, Delhi has 691 active COVID-19 cases. Across India, active cases number 6,815 with three recent fatalities. The states most burdened by the pandemic remain Kerala, followed by Gujarat, West Bengal, and the capital itself, Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID-19
- Delhi
- co-morbidities
- fatalities
- health
- ministry
- India
- Kerala
- active cases
- pandemic
ALSO READ
Monsoon Bliss: Early Rains Boost India's Agricultural Prospects
Shashi Tharoor Leads Indian Delegation in Strengthening Ties with Guyana
Guyana's PM Hosts Indian Delegation: Strengthening Ties and Combating Terrorism
Guyana's Support to India: A Boost Against Terrorism
India-Guyana Ties Strengthen Amid Operation Sindoor Support