COVID-19's Silent Toll: Navigating Co-morbidities and Fatalities

A 90-year-old woman, who had pre-existing health conditions, has died after contracting COVID-19 in Delhi. The Union Health Ministry's data indicates that her death adds to the eight recorded in the capital since January 1.

According to officials, the nonagenarian suffered from respiratory acidosis, Congestive Heart Failure (CCF), and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). They emphasized that while her COVID-19 diagnosis was confirmed, it was her existing health issues that were the primary cause of death.

Currently, Delhi has 691 active COVID-19 cases. Across India, active cases number 6,815 with three recent fatalities. The states most burdened by the pandemic remain Kerala, followed by Gujarat, West Bengal, and the capital itself, Delhi.

