Left Menu

Shock and Outrage: Doctor Assaulted at BSA Hospital Over Newborn's Death

A female doctor at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital was allegedly assaulted by attendants after a newborn's death. The incident has drawn condemnation and calls for enhanced security in hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:26 IST
Shock and Outrage: Doctor Assaulted at BSA Hospital Over Newborn's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, where a female doctor was allegedly attacked by attendants following the death of a newborn, according to police reports.

On June 9, around 2 pm, the obstetrics and gynaecology doctor was intercepted by four to five women, attendants of a patient named Sonia, resulting in physical assault while she was fulfilling her duties in the hospital. Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goel reported that the doctor suffered injuries and was treated thereafter.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the turmoil was fueled by the attendants' grief and rage, misdirecting blame at the doctor. The Federation of All India Medical Association condemned the vicious attack, demanding justice for the victim, stricter legal action, and improved security measures across hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025