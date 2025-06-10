Shock and Outrage: Doctor Assaulted at BSA Hospital Over Newborn's Death

A tragic incident unfolded at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, where a female doctor was allegedly attacked by attendants following the death of a newborn, according to police reports.

On June 9, around 2 pm, the obstetrics and gynaecology doctor was intercepted by four to five women, attendants of a patient named Sonia, resulting in physical assault while she was fulfilling her duties in the hospital. Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goel reported that the doctor suffered injuries and was treated thereafter.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the turmoil was fueled by the attendants' grief and rage, misdirecting blame at the doctor. The Federation of All India Medical Association condemned the vicious attack, demanding justice for the victim, stricter legal action, and improved security measures across hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)