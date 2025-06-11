Crisis in Haiti: Record Displacement Amid Surging Violence

In Haiti, a staggering 1.3 million individuals have been forcibly displaced from their homes amid escalating armed violence, as reported by the U.N. migration agency. This marks a 24% surge in internal displacement since December, setting a grim record for the Caribbean nation.

Amy Pope, Director General of the IOM, highlighted the immeasurable suffering of those affected, including children and the elderly, many of whom have been forced to flee multiple times. An alliance of gangs, armed with weapons trafficked from the U.S., now controls 85% of Port-au-Prince, according to U.N. reports.

As violence spreads, more people are fleeing the capital to seek safety. In regions like Centre Department, displacement numbers have doubled, severely impacting towns such as Mirebalais. The crisis is compounded by lack of access to health care, education, and clean water, while reports of rising sexual violence and child gang involvement further illustrate the dire situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)