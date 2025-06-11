Karnataka CM Targets Hospital Overpricing in COVID-19 Testing
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has criticized private hospitals for overcharging COVID-19 tests, urging an investigation. He highlighted the importance of efficient case management during a meeting with health officials, who reported 862 COVID-positive results from 5,000 tests over 10 days, although most recent deaths were unrelated to the virus.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for an investigation into private hospitals for imposing exorbitant charges on COVID-19 testing. He expressed concern over these practices during a meeting addressing the COVID-19 status in Karnataka.
Officials informed the Chief Minister that 5,000 tests conducted in the past 10 days revealed 862 positive cases, according to the Chief Minister's Office's press release. While 11 deaths have been registered, COVID-19 was not the cause in 10 cases.
The Chief Minister emphasized the need for inter-departmental coordination, urging the Health and Medical Education Departments to work together effectively. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and other senior officials attended the meeting for collaborative discussions.
