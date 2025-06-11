Left Menu

Karnataka CM Targets Hospital Overpricing in COVID-19 Testing

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has criticized private hospitals for overcharging COVID-19 tests, urging an investigation. He highlighted the importance of efficient case management during a meeting with health officials, who reported 862 COVID-positive results from 5,000 tests over 10 days, although most recent deaths were unrelated to the virus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:38 IST
Karnataka CM Targets Hospital Overpricing in COVID-19 Testing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for an investigation into private hospitals for imposing exorbitant charges on COVID-19 testing. He expressed concern over these practices during a meeting addressing the COVID-19 status in Karnataka.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 5,000 tests conducted in the past 10 days revealed 862 positive cases, according to the Chief Minister's Office's press release. While 11 deaths have been registered, COVID-19 was not the cause in 10 cases.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for inter-departmental coordination, urging the Health and Medical Education Departments to work together effectively. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and other senior officials attended the meeting for collaborative discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025