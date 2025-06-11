Left Menu

Gaza Crisis: 60 Palestinians Killed Amid Humanitarian Aid Efforts

At least 60 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire and airstrikes in Gaza on Wednesday, primarily near a U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid site. The conflict, part of Israel's ongoing war with Hamas, has resulted in significant civilian casualties and heightened tensions over humanitarian aid distribution.

At least 60 Palestinians died on Wednesday due to Israeli gunfire and airstrikes in Gaza, with the majority of casualties occurring near an aid distribution site managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, according to local health officials. Israel's conflict with Hamas remains deeply contentious due to the high civilian toll.

The Israeli military, engaged in hostilities with Hamas militants since October 2023, acknowledged firing warning shots at what they deemed potential threats near the Netzarim Corridor. The situation remains under review, the military stated, as they maintain the area is an active combat zone.

In southern Gaza, health officials reported 14 more casualties near another humanitarian foundation site in Rafah. While the foundation claimed ignorance about the day's deadly events, they emphasized their collaboration with Israeli authorities to safeguard aid routes. The situation highlights increased difficulty in providing humanitarian relief amidst ongoing conflict.

