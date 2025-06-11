Life Renewed: Successful Bilateral Lung Transplant Gives Hope
A 65-year-old woman received a new lease of life through a successful bilateral lung transplant at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. Suffering from end-stage interstitial lung disease due to scleroderma, the surgery gave her hope after long-term oxygen dependence and deteriorating health. The procedure involved a complex, high-risk surgery.
A 65-year-old woman with end-stage lung disease has received a new chance at life following a successful bilateral lung transplant. This complex procedure was conducted by doctors at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in the national capital, according to a statement released by the hospital on Wednesday.
Having battled with end-stage interstitial lung disease (ILD) due to scleroderma, a rare autoimmune disorder, the patient was reliant on oxygen for over a year, facing respiratory failure. Admitted on May 14, the woman required continuous oxygen support and struggled with daily activities.
The transplant was made possible when a compatible donor lung became available. The surgery, performed late in the night and lasting nearly seven hours, involved ECMO support to maintain oxygenation. Post-surgery, the patient underwent intensive care and rehabilitation, showing signs of recovery.
