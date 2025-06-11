Left Menu

Life Renewed: Successful Bilateral Lung Transplant Gives Hope

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old woman with end-stage lung disease has received a new chance at life following a successful bilateral lung transplant. This complex procedure was conducted by doctors at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in the national capital, according to a statement released by the hospital on Wednesday.

Having battled with end-stage interstitial lung disease (ILD) due to scleroderma, a rare autoimmune disorder, the patient was reliant on oxygen for over a year, facing respiratory failure. Admitted on May 14, the woman required continuous oxygen support and struggled with daily activities.

The transplant was made possible when a compatible donor lung became available. The surgery, performed late in the night and lasting nearly seven hours, involved ECMO support to maintain oxygenation. Post-surgery, the patient underwent intensive care and rehabilitation, showing signs of recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

