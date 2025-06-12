Left Menu

Controversial Vaccine Panel Shake-Up: Kennedy Jr. Appoints New Advisers

U.S. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. appointed eight new members to a key vaccine advisory panel, after firing all 17 former members. The new appointees include individuals with anti-vaccine views, which has sparked debate. Kennedy says the move is to re-establish public confidence in vaccine science.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 04:29 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 04:29 IST
Controversial Vaccine Panel Shake-Up: Kennedy Jr. Appoints New Advisers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising development, U.S. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. has dismissed all 17 members of the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, installing a new team of eight advisers, some of whom hold anti-vaccine sentiments. Kennedy argues this restructuring aims to restore public trust in vaccine science.

The newly appointed panel includes notable figures like Robert Malone, a vocal critic of mRNA vaccines, and is closely linked to Kennedy's Make America Healthy Again movement. Questions have arisen regarding the selection process, especially with members having potentially conflicting interests.

The abrupt shake-up has led to stock market reactions, with Moderna and Pfizer seeing slight declines, while Novavax experienced a marginal rise. As the newly formed committee prepares for its first meeting, the implications for vaccine guidelines remain to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025