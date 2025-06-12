Controversial Vaccine Panel Shake-Up: Kennedy Jr. Appoints New Advisers

In a surprising development, U.S. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. has dismissed all 17 members of the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, installing a new team of eight advisers, some of whom hold anti-vaccine sentiments. Kennedy argues this restructuring aims to restore public trust in vaccine science.

The newly appointed panel includes notable figures like Robert Malone, a vocal critic of mRNA vaccines, and is closely linked to Kennedy's Make America Healthy Again movement. Questions have arisen regarding the selection process, especially with members having potentially conflicting interests.

The abrupt shake-up has led to stock market reactions, with Moderna and Pfizer seeing slight declines, while Novavax experienced a marginal rise. As the newly formed committee prepares for its first meeting, the implications for vaccine guidelines remain to be seen.

