Chronic Ailments Complicate Pandemic Battle in Madhya Pradesh

Updated: 12-06-2025 14:59 IST
A 52-year-old woman from Ratlam, already suffering from tuberculosis, asthma, and diabetes, has died at a government hospital in Indore after testing positive for coronavirus, an official disclosed on Thursday.

She was admitted to the Manorama Raje TB Hospital with severe cold and cough symptoms, where she later tested positive for COVID-19, according to district epidemiologist Anshul Mishra.

This marks the city's 69th case since the beginning of the year, occurring after another woman's death in April due to a kidney ailment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

