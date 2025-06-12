Maharashtra Sees Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid Ongoing Health Challenges

Maharashtra continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting 112 new cases on Thursday. This development takes the total number of reported cases since the beginning of the year to 1,812, according to the state's public health department.

The breakdown of new cases includes 62 from Pune, 25 from Mumbai, 10 from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, eight from Thane, five from Nagpur, and one each from Raigad and Kolhapur. These figures reflect the ongoing challenges faced by different regions across the state.

Since January, a total of 19,772 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Maharashtra. Additionally, the state has reported 21 deaths attributable to the virus during this period, with the vast majority occurring among individuals with existing comorbid conditions.

