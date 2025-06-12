Left Menu

Novo Nordisk's Next-Gen Obesity Treatment: A New Hope in Weight Loss

Novo Nordisk plans to initiate late-stage trials for its next-gen weight-loss drug, amycretin, by early 2026. The drug mimics gut and pancreatic hormones to aid weight loss. Despite challenges from competing drugs and mixed trial data, Novo remains optimistic about amycretin's potential market impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:45 IST
Novo Nordisk's Next-Gen Obesity Treatment: A New Hope in Weight Loss
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk is preparing to commence late-stage trials for its innovative obesity treatment, amycretin, in both injection and oral forms by the first quarter of 2026. The move follows positive regulatory feedback after the completion of mid-stage trials, according to the company.

Amycretin is touted as a breakthrough in weight-loss medication, utilizing dual-action by mimicking the gut hormone GLP-1 and a hunger-suppressing hormone produced by the pancreas, amylin. Early trials showcased that weekly injections of amycretin led to a 22% weight reduction in patients over 36 weeks.

Despite previous setbacks with another drug, CagriSema, Novo Nordisk remains committed to leading in obesity treatments amid intensifying competition from industry rivals like Eli Lilly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025