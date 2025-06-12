Novo Nordisk's Next-Gen Obesity Treatment: A New Hope in Weight Loss

Novo Nordisk is preparing to commence late-stage trials for its innovative obesity treatment, amycretin, in both injection and oral forms by the first quarter of 2026. The move follows positive regulatory feedback after the completion of mid-stage trials, according to the company.

Amycretin is touted as a breakthrough in weight-loss medication, utilizing dual-action by mimicking the gut hormone GLP-1 and a hunger-suppressing hormone produced by the pancreas, amylin. Early trials showcased that weekly injections of amycretin led to a 22% weight reduction in patients over 36 weeks.

Despite previous setbacks with another drug, CagriSema, Novo Nordisk remains committed to leading in obesity treatments amid intensifying competition from industry rivals like Eli Lilly.

