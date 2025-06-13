Left Menu

COVID-19 Update: Assam's Latest Case Surge

Seven new COVID-19 cases have emerged in Assam within the last 24 hours, bringing the state's active case count to 20. Nationwide, India has 7,131 active cases with one additional fatality reported. Most cases are described as mild and manageable at home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:16 IST
COVID-19 Update: Assam's Latest Case Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam, seven individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 over the last day, according to official data released on Friday.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website indicates that the state's active cases now number 20, with seven discovered just since Thursday.

India has 7,131 active cases, including a new death, though authorities note most conditions are mild and manageable at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025