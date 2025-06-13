COVID-19 Update: Assam's Latest Case Surge
Seven new COVID-19 cases have emerged in Assam within the last 24 hours, bringing the state's active case count to 20. Nationwide, India has 7,131 active cases with one additional fatality reported. Most cases are described as mild and manageable at home.
In Assam, seven individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 over the last day, according to official data released on Friday.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website indicates that the state's active cases now number 20, with seven discovered just since Thursday.
India has 7,131 active cases, including a new death, though authorities note most conditions are mild and manageable at home.
