BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay Shows Signs of Recovery

The health condition of BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay, has shown signs of improvement, according to a statement released by the private hospital where he is being treated.

Presently 63, Gangopadhyay was diagnosed with acute pancreatitis and gastrointestinal sepsis, demanding constant observation in the ICU. The hospital emphasized his stability but noted that he remains critically ill.

A team of medical specialists, including critical care, cardiology, pulmonology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, and surgery experts, has been assembled to ensure thorough and coordinated treatment. Gangopadhyay, a Tamluk representative in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, previously resigned as a Calcutta High Court judge.