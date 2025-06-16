Left Menu

BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay Shows Signs of Recovery

The health condition of BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay has shown improvement, as reported by the private hospital. Diagnosed with acute pancreatitis and gastrointestinal sepsis, he remains in the ICU under close monitoring. A multidisciplinary medical board is managing his treatment. Gangopadhyay is a representative from Tamluk, West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:01 IST
BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay Shows Signs of Recovery
Abhijit Gangopadhyay
  • Country:
  • India

The health condition of BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay, has shown signs of improvement, according to a statement released by the private hospital where he is being treated.

Presently 63, Gangopadhyay was diagnosed with acute pancreatitis and gastrointestinal sepsis, demanding constant observation in the ICU. The hospital emphasized his stability but noted that he remains critically ill.

A team of medical specialists, including critical care, cardiology, pulmonology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, and surgery experts, has been assembled to ensure thorough and coordinated treatment. Gangopadhyay, a Tamluk representative in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, previously resigned as a Calcutta High Court judge.

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025