Delhi's Health Revamp: Gupta's Vision for Ayushman Mandirs
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta plans to revitalize the city's health infrastructure, criticizing past administrations for corruption in mohalla clinics. Her focus is on establishing Ayushman Mandirs before funding expires, aiming for world-class health standards, while advocating for cleaner public spaces by avoiding poster defacement.
In a significant move to overhaul Delhi's healthcare landscape, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Ayushman Arogya Mandir. The facility marks a pivotal step toward comprehensive primary care in the capital.
Criticizing the former AAP regime, Gupta called previous mohalla clinics 'corruption hubs,' particularly targeting financial mismanagement in test outsourcing and rental agreements. The Centre had previously allocated Rs 2,400 crore for over 1,100 Ayushman Mandirs, funds which remain largely unused.
Gupta aims to optimize these by March next year and is focusing on enhancing Delhi's bed-to-person ratio, aspiring to exceed WHO standards. During the event, she also appealed to the legal community to refrain from poster defacement, thus promoting cleaner public environments.
