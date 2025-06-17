Left Menu

Cholera Outbreak Alert: Odisha's Battle Against Water-borne Disease

Odisha is on high alert as Vibrio Cholera spreads, affecting over 2,000 people and causing 11 deaths. Massive measures, including disinfection and hygiene campaigns, are underway across districts. The government confirms the situation is controlled, but vigilance continues with increased health resources and inspections in affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:50 IST
Cholera Outbreak Alert: Odisha's Battle Against Water-borne Disease
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has issued a state-wide alert following the detection of the Vibrio Cholera virus in 10% of tested samples. The disease has claimed 11 lives and over 2,000 infections in coastal regions, prompting urgent preventative measures in all 30 districts.

The outbreak began as diarrhoea in Jajpur district on June 9 and has now spread to Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, and Cuttack, among others. State Health Secretary Aswathy S reported that 300 new diarrhoea cases were logged on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for continuation of disinfection and hygiene campaigns.

State authorities, including Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, conducted crisis meetings and deployed additional health resources across affected areas. Inspections of eateries and public places are ongoing to ensure food hygiene, while public health advisories emphasize maintaining cleanliness and avoiding contaminated water sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025