Cholera Outbreak Alert: Odisha's Battle Against Water-borne Disease

The Odisha government has issued a state-wide alert following the detection of the Vibrio Cholera virus in 10% of tested samples. The disease has claimed 11 lives and over 2,000 infections in coastal regions, prompting urgent preventative measures in all 30 districts.

The outbreak began as diarrhoea in Jajpur district on June 9 and has now spread to Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, and Cuttack, among others. State Health Secretary Aswathy S reported that 300 new diarrhoea cases were logged on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for continuation of disinfection and hygiene campaigns.

State authorities, including Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, conducted crisis meetings and deployed additional health resources across affected areas. Inspections of eateries and public places are ongoing to ensure food hygiene, while public health advisories emphasize maintaining cleanliness and avoiding contaminated water sources.

