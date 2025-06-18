Rapid Review Revolution: FDA's New Fast-Track Initiative for Drugs
US regulators, under the guidance of FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, are launching a program to accelerate drug approvals, promising faster reviews for medicines that serve national interests. The initiative aims to shorten the review process to one to two months, offering priority vouchers to select companies.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to expedite the approval of new medicines that align with American health interests, a program highlighted in recent announcements. FDA Commissioner Marty Makary aims to reduce the review process for select drugs to as little as one to two months.
Traditionally, the FDA's accelerated approval program has required up to six months for decisions on drugs targeting serious diseases, with standard reviews taking around 10 months. Makary emphasizes re-evaluation of existing procedures, drawing inspiration from the swift COVID-19 vaccine approvals under Operation Warp Speed.
As part of the initiative, the FDA will issue limited 'national priority vouchers' to companies meeting broad criteria, allowing them cooperative access to agency resources. The program targets promptly delivering vital healthcare solutions to the public, amid shifting regulatory strategies for vaccine approvals.
