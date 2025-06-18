Zydus Oncology Site Inspection: USFDA Closes with Observations
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd announced the closure of a USFDA follow-up inspection at its oncology injectable site near Matoda, Ahmedabad. The inspection, held from June 9-18, 2025, resulted in two observations unrelated to data integrity. Zydus plans to address these issues swiftly in coordination with the USFDA.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd announced on Wednesday the closure of a follow-up inspection by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at its oncology injectable facility near Matoda, Ahmedabad. The inspection concluded with two observations.
The USFDA's assessment took place from June 9 to June 18, 2025, at the company's facility situated in SEZ 1, as per a regulatory filing by Zydus Lifesciences. Importantly, none of the observations pertained to data integrity.
Zydus Lifesciences emphasized its commitment to addressing the observations promptly and working in close collaboration with the USFDA to ensure compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zydus
- USFDA
- inspection
- oncology
- Ahmedabad
- injectable
- data integrity
- GMP
- regulatory
- compliance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by 6 runs to win maiden IPL title in Ahmedabad.
Ahmedabad's SVPI Airport Achieves Prestigious Level 4 Customer Experience Accreditation
AI-Driven Drones to Ensure Safety at Ahmedabad's Rath Yatra
AI Drones to Safeguard Ahmedabad's Grand Rath Yatra
Solarium Green Energy Re-enters Solar Manufacturing with Cutting-Edge Facility in Ahmedabad