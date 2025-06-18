Senate Demands Answers on Vaccine Contract Cancellations

Senate Democrats are pressing Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to disclose the reviews that led to the termination of a $590-million contract for bird flu vaccine development. The cancellation spurred criticism for potentially leaving the U.S. ill-prepared for future pandemics.

In a letter to Kennedy, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tammy Duckworth criticized the decision as part of a broader anti-vaccine agenda. They emphasized the importance of transparency in public health decisions and demanded the release of the comprehensive review that led to this decision, as well as details on another halted HIV vaccine program.

Kennedy recently replaced the advisory panel on vaccines with members opposing mRNA technology, further fueling controversy. The Health and Human Services Department has yet to comment on the matter.

