Tragic Decision: Unfulfilled Career Goals and a Life Cut Short

A 28-year-old chartered accountant allegedly died by suicide in a hotel, citing a lack of interest in his work and studies. Despite leaving a government job for a private position, he expressed regrets over his career choice in a suicide note. Authorities have registered a case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:05 IST
A young chartered accountant has allegedly died by suicide, highlighting severe dissatisfaction with his career path in a highly competitive industry. This tragic event occurred in a hotel, where the 28-year-old reportedly inhaled helium gas.

The accountant, who had previously been in a government position, left it for a private company role. In a suicide note, he expressed regret for pursuing chartered accountancy as a career, citing a lack of interest in both his professional and academic endeavors. Notably, he dismissed any notion of work pressure being a contributing factor.

Hotel staff reported the incident to the police, leading to the registration of a suicide case. The unfortunate event has sparked conversations about career dissatisfaction and mental health among young professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

