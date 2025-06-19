988 Lifeline Cuts LGBTQ+ Youth Support Amid Rising Concerns
The 988 National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will cease specialized support for LGBTQ+ youth starting July 17, sparking concerns among advocates. This decision proceeds the Trump administration’s 2026 proposal to cut funding. Since 2022, the program helped 1.3 million people. The move coincides with heightened suicide rates and other policy changes.
The 988 National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is set to discontinue its tailored support options for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults starting July 17, according to a federal agency's release. This decision precedes a 2026 budget proposal from the Trump administration aimed at reducing funding for these specific services.
Since its launch in September 2022, the LGBTQ+ youth program has supported nearly 1.3 million callers. The decision comes amid rising concerns among advocates and alongside a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision affirming Tennessee's prohibition on gender-affirming care for minors.
Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black criticized the move as omitting an essential service for a high-risk group, highlighting the rising number of suicides. Despite this, organizations, including Trevor Project, will continue offering 24/7 mental health services. Controversy also stems from the exclusion of the 'T' in 'LGBTQ+' from official statements.
