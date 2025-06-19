988 Lifeline Cuts LGBTQ+ Youth Support Amid Rising Concerns

The 988 National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is set to discontinue its tailored support options for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults starting July 17, according to a federal agency's release. This decision precedes a 2026 budget proposal from the Trump administration aimed at reducing funding for these specific services.

Since its launch in September 2022, the LGBTQ+ youth program has supported nearly 1.3 million callers. The decision comes amid rising concerns among advocates and alongside a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision affirming Tennessee's prohibition on gender-affirming care for minors.

Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black criticized the move as omitting an essential service for a high-risk group, highlighting the rising number of suicides. Despite this, organizations, including Trevor Project, will continue offering 24/7 mental health services. Controversy also stems from the exclusion of the 'T' in 'LGBTQ+' from official statements.