Novo Nordisk's Weight-loss Drug Trial and Eli Lilly's Promising Obesity Treatment

Novo Nordisk reported mostly mild side effects from its experimental weight-loss drug CagriSema, though results upset investors. Eli Lilly anticipates third-quarter results for its obesity treatment orforglipron in non-diabetics, aiming for global submission by year's end.

Updated: 23-06-2025 02:30 IST
Pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has revealed that its latest weight-loss drug, CagriSema, exhibited mostly mild-to-moderate side effects during trials, accompanied by beneficial blood sugar outcomes. Despite these positive results, investor sentiment remained negatively swayed, reflected in the downturn of Novo's share prices after the announcement.

Meanwhile, rival Eli Lilly is gearing up for its own breakthrough in the weight-loss arena. The company announced its intention to release phase three trial results for orforglipron, an experimental obesity treatment, targeting non-diabetic individuals, by the third quarter of this year. This comes as part of their strategic plan to seek approval from global regulatory bodies by year's end.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration typically operates on a 10-month timeline for new drug approvals following a manufacturer's submission, adding a pivotal time frame to these corporate undertakings in the competitive weight-loss drug market.

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

