Wydad Casablanca Coach and Doctor in U.S. Traffic Accident

Wydad Casablanca's journey in the Club World Cup faced another hurdle when coach Mohamed Amine Benhachem and the team's doctor were involved in a traffic accident in the United States. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries, the club announced on Monday.

Both individuals are receiving the necessary care and are in good health. This incident comes as the Moroccan team grapples with an early exit from the tournament after suffering defeats against Manchester City and Juventus, leaving them without any points.

Wydad is scheduled to face Al-Ain in the final group stage match, with both teams still seeking their first points. The club has reassured fans about the safety and health of their coach and doctor amidst these challenging circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)