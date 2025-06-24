Haryana Steps Up Fight Against Illegal Abortions Amid Rising Sex Ratio

Haryana is escalating its battle against illegal abortions as officials undertake comprehensive measures to enhance the state's sex ratio. The Additional Chief Secretary for Health, Sudhir Rajpal, has issued directives for heightened surveillance at community health centers, emphasizing accountability for senior medical officers in regions where illegal practices are detected.

In a recent task force meeting, Rajpal highlighted Haryana's success under the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, noting the rise in sex ratio from 902 to 906 this year. To sustain these gains, the meeting outcome included charge sheets for underperforming officials and intensified raids targeting illegal abortion providers.

Additionally, Rajpal urged an expansion in public awareness campaigns, registration drives, and the identification and incentivization of 'SAHELIs.' These community workers are instrumental in ensuring safe pregnancies and delivery of female children, contributing to a systematic change in societal attitudes towards girl births.

