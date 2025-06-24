Left Menu

Haryana Steps Up Fight Against Illegal Abortions Amid Rising Sex Ratio

Haryana's health authorities intensify measures to combat illegal abortions and improve sex ratio. Additional Chief Secretary Sudhir Rajpal spearheads initiatives alongside the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, leading to a rise in sex ratio. Stricter enforcement actions, inspections, and community outreach are key strategies employed by the task force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:02 IST
Haryana Steps Up Fight Against Illegal Abortions Amid Rising Sex Ratio
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana is escalating its battle against illegal abortions as officials undertake comprehensive measures to enhance the state's sex ratio. The Additional Chief Secretary for Health, Sudhir Rajpal, has issued directives for heightened surveillance at community health centers, emphasizing accountability for senior medical officers in regions where illegal practices are detected.

In a recent task force meeting, Rajpal highlighted Haryana's success under the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative, noting the rise in sex ratio from 902 to 906 this year. To sustain these gains, the meeting outcome included charge sheets for underperforming officials and intensified raids targeting illegal abortion providers.

Additionally, Rajpal urged an expansion in public awareness campaigns, registration drives, and the identification and incentivization of 'SAHELIs.' These community workers are instrumental in ensuring safe pregnancies and delivery of female children, contributing to a systematic change in societal attitudes towards girl births.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025