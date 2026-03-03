Left Menu

Maritime Vigilance: Navigating Security in the Persian Gulf

The Directorate General of Shipping is closely observing the evolving security circumstances in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman. These efforts aim to ensure maritime safety and protect vital sea routes from potential threats, maintaining the flow of trade in these crucial waters.

Updated: 03-03-2026 11:57 IST
  • India

The Directorate General of Shipping has intensified its surveillance of the security dynamics evolving in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Gulf of Oman.

This heightened vigilance is essential to maintain safety across these strategic maritime routes, which are crucial for global trade and energy supply.

Shipping authorities are committed to responding swiftly to any potential threats that could disrupt maritime operations in these vital sea lanes.

