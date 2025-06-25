Left Menu

Resuming Life: Tel Aviv's Return to Routine After Conflict

After 12 days of conflict with Iran, Tel Aviv's residents return to normal life. Children head back to school as families breathe a sigh of relief. The ceasefire ends immediate threats, but concerns over Gaza and ongoing unrest continue to weigh heavily on the community.

Updated: 25-06-2025 16:59 IST
Resuming Life: Tel Aviv's Return to Routine After Conflict
Pop music welcomed children back to a Tel Aviv school after 12 tense days of conflict with Iran forced families into bomb shelters and safe rooms. The return to routine marked a notable shift as students, relieved parents, and teachers alike embraced a sense of normalcy.

Israel's military engagement commenced on June 13, aiming to undermine Iran's nuclear capabilities. The violence claimed numerous lives, with Tehran's retaliatory strikes causing further casualties in Israel, until a ceasefire was reached on Tuesday.

Despite the respite, the ongoing conflict in Gaza and related humanitarian crises continue to cast a shadow over hopes for lasting peace, highlighting complexities that extend beyond Iran-Israel tensions.

