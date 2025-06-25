Resuming Life: Tel Aviv's Return to Routine After Conflict
After 12 days of conflict with Iran, Tel Aviv's residents return to normal life. Children head back to school as families breathe a sigh of relief. The ceasefire ends immediate threats, but concerns over Gaza and ongoing unrest continue to weigh heavily on the community.
Pop music welcomed children back to a Tel Aviv school after 12 tense days of conflict with Iran forced families into bomb shelters and safe rooms. The return to routine marked a notable shift as students, relieved parents, and teachers alike embraced a sense of normalcy.
Israel's military engagement commenced on June 13, aiming to undermine Iran's nuclear capabilities. The violence claimed numerous lives, with Tehran's retaliatory strikes causing further casualties in Israel, until a ceasefire was reached on Tuesday.
Despite the respite, the ongoing conflict in Gaza and related humanitarian crises continue to cast a shadow over hopes for lasting peace, highlighting complexities that extend beyond Iran-Israel tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thunberg Detained: Aid Flotilla to Gaza Intercepted by Israeli Forces
Israeli Interception of Gaza-Bound Aid Ship Sparks International Outrage
Israel says activist Greta Thunberg is being deported after Gaza-bound ship she was on was seized, reports AP.
Greta Thunberg Faces Deportation After Israeli Navy Seizes Gaza-Bound Aid Ship
U.N. Report Accuses Israel of Crimes Against Humanity in Gaza