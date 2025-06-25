Resuming Life: Tel Aviv's Return to Routine After Conflict

Pop music welcomed children back to a Tel Aviv school after 12 tense days of conflict with Iran forced families into bomb shelters and safe rooms. The return to routine marked a notable shift as students, relieved parents, and teachers alike embraced a sense of normalcy.

Israel's military engagement commenced on June 13, aiming to undermine Iran's nuclear capabilities. The violence claimed numerous lives, with Tehran's retaliatory strikes causing further casualties in Israel, until a ceasefire was reached on Tuesday.

Despite the respite, the ongoing conflict in Gaza and related humanitarian crises continue to cast a shadow over hopes for lasting peace, highlighting complexities that extend beyond Iran-Israel tensions.

