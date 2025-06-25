Erdogan Eyes Eurofighter Deal at NATO Summit

During the NATO summit, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan revealed that discussions with Britain and Germany have advanced positively concerning the acquisition of Eurofighter jets.

The Eurofighter Typhoon jets, sought by Turkey, are produced by a consortium involving Germany, Britain, Italy, and Spain, represented by Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo.

These talks signal Turkey's intent to bolster its air force capabilities with advanced military technology sourced from its European partners.

