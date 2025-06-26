Left Menu

Vaccine Advisory Shifts: New Directions Under Kennedy's Watch

The recently restructured US vaccine advisory committee, led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has endorsed a new antibody shot for infants against RSV. However, the committee's discussions, particularly surrounding thimerosal in vaccines, have raised concerns about the future accessibility and affordability of vaccines in America.

The US vaccine advisory committee, now led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has recommended a newly approved antibody shot, Merck's clesrovimab, be used to protect infants against RSV. This decision marks the continuation of recent efforts to combat the virus, which poses significant risks to young children.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) plays a crucial role in shaping public health policy, guiding vaccination schedules and insurance coverage decisions. Kennedy's restructuring of the panel, which now includes several vaccine skeptics, has sparked debate about potential impacts on public trust and vaccine availability.

Particularly contentious in recent discussions is the inclusion of thimerosal, a vaccine preservative that has sparked controversy. Despite studies disproving any link to autism, its review may trigger doubts about vaccine safety and influence pricing and distribution. Public health advocates warn of significant consequences if ideological shifts jeopardize vaccine access.

