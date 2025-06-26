Controversy Surrounds Revamped Vaccine Advisory Panel by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reorganizes the vaccine advisory panel, recommending the RSV antibody drug Enflonsia for infants. The committee advises the CDC on vaccine usage, facing scrutiny due to Kennedy's previous anti-vaccine stance. The vote includes discussions on thimerosal in flu vaccines, a controversial preservative.
The U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has stirred controversy by restructuring the CDC's vaccine advisory panel, leading to a significant vote on Thursday. The revamped panel recommended Merck's Enflonsia, an RSV antibody drug, for infants under 8 months. The decision followed extensive discussions during a two-day meeting.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, tasked with advising the CDC, voted 5-2 in favor of including Enflonsia in the CDC's Vaccines for Children program. The drug is aimed at infants whose mothers did not receive preventive shots during pregnancy. However, deep-seated concerns and Kennedy's anti-vaccine history add complexity to the proceedings.
Key debates centered around thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative in flu vaccines, with anti-vaccine activism influencing discussions. An evidence review by the CDC indicated no link between thimerosal-containing vaccines and autism, despite persisting objections. The changes under Kennedy's leadership have seen protests and high-profile boycotts from the medical community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
