Left Menu

The Gray Market of Obesity Medicines: Navigating the 'Wild West'

Amy Spencer, a Missouri-based pioneer, navigates the unregulated gray market of obesity medicines. Utilizing drugs like Eli Lilly's Zepbound under the radar, Spencer reduces her weight and costs amidst rising popularity of such practices in the U.S., highlighting potential safety concerns and regulatory loopholes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:54 IST
The Gray Market of Obesity Medicines: Navigating the 'Wild West'

Amid the growing 'wild west' of obesity medicine, Missouri resident Amy Spencer ventures into the gray market for weight-loss drugs, which includes substances not yet approved by the FDA. By carefully microdosing, she manages to significantly cut costs, paying approximately $50 monthly compared to full treatments that could accumulate to ten times more.

This burgeoning trend sees active ingredients sourced from unregistered Chinese entities, with Spencer among a wave of Americans tapping into what many refer to as the 'gray market'. These activities have raised concerns among major pharmaceutical companies like Lilly and Novo Nordisk, who warn of the dangers and legality issues involved in such practices.

Reuters' investigation uncovered various stories of individuals buying drugs through online forums. Despite potential risks, as highlighted by health authorities, the lack of insurance coverage for such treatments continues to drive Americans to seek cheaper alternatives, leading to an increase in sales of these unapproved substances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025