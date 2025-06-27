The Gray Market of Obesity Medicines: Navigating the 'Wild West'

Amid the growing 'wild west' of obesity medicine, Missouri resident Amy Spencer ventures into the gray market for weight-loss drugs, which includes substances not yet approved by the FDA. By carefully microdosing, she manages to significantly cut costs, paying approximately $50 monthly compared to full treatments that could accumulate to ten times more.

This burgeoning trend sees active ingredients sourced from unregistered Chinese entities, with Spencer among a wave of Americans tapping into what many refer to as the 'gray market'. These activities have raised concerns among major pharmaceutical companies like Lilly and Novo Nordisk, who warn of the dangers and legality issues involved in such practices.

Reuters' investigation uncovered various stories of individuals buying drugs through online forums. Despite potential risks, as highlighted by health authorities, the lack of insurance coverage for such treatments continues to drive Americans to seek cheaper alternatives, leading to an increase in sales of these unapproved substances.

(With inputs from agencies.)