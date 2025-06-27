Left Menu

WHO's Continued Quest for COVID-19 Origins

The World Health Organization persists in its efforts to uncover the origins of SARS-CoV-2. Although some progress is made, crucial information from China, such as genetic sequences and data on Wuhan markets and labs, remains undisclosed. The Chinese foreign ministry has not commented on the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:36 IST
WHO's Continued Quest for COVID-19 Origins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization has announced that investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 virus, SARS-CoV-2, remain ongoing and incomplete. Despite gradual progress, the organization stresses that critical data needed to thoroughly evaluate the origins of the virus are still missing.

In particular, the WHO has sought access to hundreds of genetic sequences from early COVID-19 patients in China, comprehensive data on animal sales at Wuhan markets, and specifics regarding research and biosafety protocols in Wuhan laboratories. To date, these critical pieces of information have not been provided by China.

Additionally, when approached by Reuters, China's foreign ministry did not issue an immediate response regarding the WHO's request for information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025