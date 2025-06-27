WHO's Continued Quest for COVID-19 Origins
The World Health Organization persists in its efforts to uncover the origins of SARS-CoV-2. Although some progress is made, crucial information from China, such as genetic sequences and data on Wuhan markets and labs, remains undisclosed. The Chinese foreign ministry has not commented on the matter.
The World Health Organization has announced that investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 virus, SARS-CoV-2, remain ongoing and incomplete. Despite gradual progress, the organization stresses that critical data needed to thoroughly evaluate the origins of the virus are still missing.
In particular, the WHO has sought access to hundreds of genetic sequences from early COVID-19 patients in China, comprehensive data on animal sales at Wuhan markets, and specifics regarding research and biosafety protocols in Wuhan laboratories. To date, these critical pieces of information have not been provided by China.
Additionally, when approached by Reuters, China's foreign ministry did not issue an immediate response regarding the WHO's request for information.
(With inputs from agencies.)
