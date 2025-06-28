Left Menu

Cyberattack Blamed for UK Patient's Death Amidst Health Sector Turmoil

A cyberattack on Synnovis has been linked to a patient's death at King's College Hospital, marking a serious hacking consequence in the health sector. Meanwhile, Walgreens surpasses profit forecasts, Pfizer progresses with hemophilia therapy, and Eli Lilly aims to rival Novo Nordisk in India's burgeoning obesity drug market.

Updated: 28-06-2025 02:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A cyberattack on British diagnostic services provider Synnovis was a partial cause of a patient's death at King's College Hospital in London, health officials confirmed. The attack led to delayed blood test results, underscoring the potential deadly consequences of hacking in the healthcare sector.

Walgreens Boots Alliance exceeded third-quarter profit projections, supported by significant cost-cutting initiatives as it transitions to private ownership by Sycamore Partners. The company's CEO, Tim Wentworth, has orchestrated a financial turnaround involving executive streamlining and store closures.

Eli Lilly is intensifying its competition with Novo Nordisk by launching Mounjaro pen injectors in India, where a rising obesity crisis presents a lucrative market. Meanwhile, Pfizer's new hemophilia therapy shows promise, and the WHO continues to investigate COVID-19's origins amid global health developments.

