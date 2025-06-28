Cyberattack Blamed for UK Patient's Death Amidst Health Sector Turmoil

A cyberattack on British diagnostic services provider Synnovis was a partial cause of a patient's death at King's College Hospital in London, health officials confirmed. The attack led to delayed blood test results, underscoring the potential deadly consequences of hacking in the healthcare sector.

Walgreens Boots Alliance exceeded third-quarter profit projections, supported by significant cost-cutting initiatives as it transitions to private ownership by Sycamore Partners. The company's CEO, Tim Wentworth, has orchestrated a financial turnaround involving executive streamlining and store closures.

Eli Lilly is intensifying its competition with Novo Nordisk by launching Mounjaro pen injectors in India, where a rising obesity crisis presents a lucrative market. Meanwhile, Pfizer's new hemophilia therapy shows promise, and the WHO continues to investigate COVID-19's origins amid global health developments.

