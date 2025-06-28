Maharashtra Hospital's Shocking Blunder: Acid Mistaken for Medical Jelly

A shocking mishap occurred at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Jalna district, raising grave concerns about medical protocol negligence. A pregnant woman, Sheela Bhalerao from Khaparkheda village, reportedly had hydrochloric acid mistakenly applied on her abdomen during delivery procedures.

The error resulted in burn injuries, yet the woman safely delivered a healthy baby. Authorities confirmed a probe is underway to determine accountability within hospital management and staff.

District Civil Surgeon Dr. R S Patil characterized the incident as a significant lapse, promising to hold those responsible accountable. Early investigations suggest a sanitation worker's error in placing the acid on the medicine tray led to this error. The incident emphasizes the need for stricter safety protocols in healthcare settings.