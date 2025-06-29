Kerala Healthcare Crisis: Doctor's Bold Disclosure Triggers Controversy

A controversy erupted in Kerala following a senior government doctor's revelation of surgical equipment shortages at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The disclosure by Dr. Haris Chirakkal, head of the Urology Department, has prompted the Health Department to initiate an inquiry.

Dr. Chirakkal, who later deleted the Facebook post highlighting the issues, insisted his statements were honest and devoid of political motives. He criticized insufficient responses from senior officials and stated he had informed the Health Minister's office about the challenges faced. The doctor emphasized the recurrent need for patients to purchase their own equipment due to constant shortages.

Health Minister Veena George, acknowledging the systemic issues, assured a thorough examination of Dr. Chirakkal's concerns. The opposition UDF seized the opportunity to spotlight persistent healthcare sector flaws, while the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association highlighted the strain on medical facilities due to high patient volumes.