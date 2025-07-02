Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

US open to 'creative solutions' on pharma trade with EU, Irish minister says

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer made clear in a meeting with Irish Trade Minster Simon Harris last month that Washington was open to "creative solutions" on pharmaceutical trade between the U.S. and European Union, Harris said on Wednesday. "He made it clear that he was open to creative solutions when it comes to pharma and I think that's an important recognition that actually pharma between the U.S. and the EU, the U.S. and Ireland, is much more interdependent than perhaps people were led to believe in certain quarters at the start of this process," Harris told reporters.

It's too easy to make AI chatbots lie about health information, study finds

Well-known AI chatbots can be configured to routinely answer health queries with false information that appears authoritative, complete with fake citations from real medical journals, Australian researchers have found. Without better internal safeguards, widely used AI tools can be easily deployed to churn out dangerous health misinformation at high volumes, they warned in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Centene pulls 2025 earnings forecast after hit to marketplace revenue

Centene said on Tuesday it had withdrawn its 2025 earnings forecast after new industry data showed a significant drop in expected revenue from its marketplace health insurance plans. Shares of the U.S. health insurer declined nearly 22% in extended trading.

US FDA to revise ADHD stimulants labels to warn of weight loss risk in children under 6

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it is revising the labeling of all extended-release stimulants used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder to include warnings about the risk of weight loss and other side effects in patients under six years old. The FDA said that it is requiring a "limitation of use" section in the prescribing information of all extended-release stimulants to include a statement on higher rates of adverse reactions in children younger than six years.

US House committee subpoenas former Pfizer executive over alleged COVID vaccine delay

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Monday subpoenaed a former Pfizer executive after he declined to voluntarily comply with the committee's oversight into whether the company intentionally delayed clinical trial results of its COVID-19 vaccine until after the 2020 presidential election. The committee subpoenaed Philip Dormitzer, the company's former global head of vaccine research, who helped oversee development of the COVID shot during the first Donald Trump administration.

AstraZeneca considers moving listing to US, the Times reports

AstraZeneca is considering moving its stock market listing from London, where it is the exchange's most valuable company, to the United States, the Times reported on Tuesday, citing multiple sources. Any such move would be a major blow to the UK stock market, which has seen a string of delistings and missed out on some major initial public offerings in recent months.

Organon to halt development of endometriosis pain drug after mid-stage trial failure

Organon said on Wednesday it will discontinue the development of its experimental drug, after it failed to reduce pain in women suffering from endometriosis in a mid-stage study.

The trial tested the drug, OG-6219, in women aged 18 to 49 who had moderate-to-severe endometriosis-related pain, but results showed no significant improvement compared to a placebo.

US judge blocks Trump administration move to overhaul health agencies

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration from moving forward with plans to overhaul the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by reorganizing several of its agencies and substantially cutting their workforce. U.S. District Judge Melissa DuBose in Providence, Rhode Island, issued an injunction at the behest of a group of Democratic-led states who challenged a plan HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced in March to consolidate agencies and fire 10,000 of the department's employees.

