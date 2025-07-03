Left Menu

Tragedy at Kottayam Hospital: Collapse Sparks Controversy

A section of the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam collapsed, killing one woman and injuring two others. Controversy arose over claims the area was disused, with accusations of negligence. Calls for a judicial inquiry have been made following the delays in the rescue operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam when a structural collapse resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to two others, including a child.

Authorities reported that the collapse occurred in a section of the hospital deemed unused. However, this claim was challenged by witnesses who stated that the area was indeed in use. The deceased, identified as Bindu, was at the hospital as a bystander for her daughter.

The incident has sparked significant controversy, with opposition parties calling for a judicial investigation into the delays and alleged negligence in rescue operations. The Health Minister, Veena George, faces criticism for purportedly understating the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

