Senior Trinamool Leader on the Path to Recovery
Sougata Roy, a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress and an MP, is showing signs of recovery after being hospitalized with acute delirium due to Wernicke's Encephalopathy. A team of experienced doctors is closely monitoring his health, according to the hospital's statement issued on Saturday.
Veteran Trinamool Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Sougata Roy, is reportedly on the mend, according to a statement released by the hospital treating him.
Roy, aged 77, was admitted on June 22 after experiencing uneasiness. The hospital's latest update confirms that his condition is gradually improving.
Medical professionals have diagnosed Roy with acute delirium resulting from Wernicke's Encephalopathy, a condition that can disrupt cognitive functions such as thinking, memory, and behavior. A dedicated team of senior doctors continues to oversee his recovery process.
