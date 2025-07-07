Turmoil and Tariffs: The Dollar's Tangled Dance
The U.S. dollar navigated through multi-year lows against major global currencies as traders anxiously awaited President Trump's tariff announcements. Anticipating impacts on trade, markets remained volatile, particularly affecting Australian and New Zealand currencies. Despite uncertainties, some trade deals progressed with volatile foreign exchange rates reflecting market anxieties.
The U.S. dollar approached historic lows against the euro and the Swiss franc, as markets braced for President Trump's looming tariff announcements. With Sunday's confirmation of new tariff rates effective on August 1, trade partners globally awaited potentially drastic changes.
President Trump indicated progress in finalizing some trade agreements, naming countries set to receive higher levies by Monday. Only the U.K., China, and Vietnam have finalized agreements so far.
Market volatility increased, notably impacting the Australian and New Zealand dollars. As the Reserve Bank of Australia anticipated a rate cut amid inflation concerns, the New Zealand dollar also saw fluctuations, reflecting the broader uncertainties in global finance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
