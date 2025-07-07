Israel and Hamas: On the Brink of a Ceasefire and Hostage Deal

In a significant diplomatic move, Israel and Hamas are engaging in indirect discussions in Qatar for the second consecutive day, Monday, with the aim of achieving a ceasefire and resolving a hostage situation in Gaza. This diplomatic effort comes ahead of a crucial meeting in Washington between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, who has expressed optimism about reaching an accord within the week.

Israeli officials have characterized the talks, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, as positive despite initial inconclusive meetings on Sunday. Key issues like humanitarian aid are said to be under discussion, though details remain sparse. The ongoing negotiations are reviving hopes following last month's 12-day Israeli air campaign against Hamas and its backer, Iran.

The U.S.-proposed 60-day ceasefire includes phased hostages' release, Israeli troop withdrawals, and potential war cessation talks. A full conflict end remains contentious, with Hamas seeking complete termination in exchange for all hostages' freedom, while some of Netanyahu's coalition members resist total ceasefire proposals. The war, sparked by Hamas's assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, has caused extensive casualties and widespread devastation in Gaza, intensifying the urgency for conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)