Left Menu

Karnataka Declares Sudden Deaths as Notifiable Disease Amid Heart Attack Spike

The Karnataka government has declared sudden deaths as a notifiable disease, mandating postmortems in such cases. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao emphasized screening people over 15 and integrating heart health education in schools. The Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyoti scheme will extend to Taluk hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:21 IST
Karnataka Declares Sudden Deaths as Notifiable Disease Amid Heart Attack Spike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a surge of heart attacks, the Karnataka government announced plans to categorize sudden deaths as a notifiable disease, requiring mandatory autopsies. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stressed the importance of regular screenings for individuals aged 15 and above to monitor underlying health conditions.

Educational reforms are underway, with plans to incorporate heart disease awareness into school curriculums. Additionally, the state's Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyoti scheme, which aids those experiencing heart attacks, will be expanded to include Taluk hospitals this year.

The government also addressed misconceptions around COVID-19 vaccines, clarifying that while vaccines were not directly linked to heart attacks, there's caution regarding MRNA vaccines, which have been associated with myocarditis. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's remarks about vaccine-related concerns have triggered political responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20

AI can cut panic, boost health resilience during armed conflicts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025