Karnataka Declares Sudden Deaths as Notifiable Disease Amid Heart Attack Spike

In response to a surge of heart attacks, the Karnataka government announced plans to categorize sudden deaths as a notifiable disease, requiring mandatory autopsies. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stressed the importance of regular screenings for individuals aged 15 and above to monitor underlying health conditions.

Educational reforms are underway, with plans to incorporate heart disease awareness into school curriculums. Additionally, the state's Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyoti scheme, which aids those experiencing heart attacks, will be expanded to include Taluk hospitals this year.

The government also addressed misconceptions around COVID-19 vaccines, clarifying that while vaccines were not directly linked to heart attacks, there's caution regarding MRNA vaccines, which have been associated with myocarditis. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's remarks about vaccine-related concerns have triggered political responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)