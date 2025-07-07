Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Homeopaths Prescribing Modern Medicines in Maharashtra

The Indian Medical Association has criticized a Maharashtra Medical Council notification permitting homeopaths to prescribe modern medicines after a six-month pharmacology course. The IMA argues this undermines medical practice, with the matter currently pending in the Bombay High Court, which has issued a stay on the notification's implementation.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has publicly denounced a recent notification by the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) that allows homeopaths to prescribe modern pharmaceuticals following the completion of a six-month pharmacology course.

This contentious change follows a June 30 notification from the MMC, which authorized homeopathy practitioners to enroll in a Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) as a means to practice modern medicine.

The IMA has already filed a petition with the Bombay High Court challenging this development, citing that it could mislead patients and compromise modern medical standards. A stay has been issued by the court, leaving the fate of the notification uncertain.

