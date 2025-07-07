Controversy Erupts Over Homeopaths Prescribing Modern Medicines in Maharashtra
The Indian Medical Association has criticized a Maharashtra Medical Council notification permitting homeopaths to prescribe modern medicines after a six-month pharmacology course. The IMA argues this undermines medical practice, with the matter currently pending in the Bombay High Court, which has issued a stay on the notification's implementation.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has publicly denounced a recent notification by the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) that allows homeopaths to prescribe modern pharmaceuticals following the completion of a six-month pharmacology course.
This contentious change follows a June 30 notification from the MMC, which authorized homeopathy practitioners to enroll in a Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) as a means to practice modern medicine.
The IMA has already filed a petition with the Bombay High Court challenging this development, citing that it could mislead patients and compromise modern medical standards. A stay has been issued by the court, leaving the fate of the notification uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Brews Over Shrinking Assembly Sessions in Goa
Kerala's 'Bharat Mata' Controversy Sparks Political Tensions
Controversy Erupts as Film 'J.S.K-Janaki vs. State of Kerala' Denied Certification
Prohibitory Orders Stir Controversy in Kolkata's Political Landscape
Social Media Post Sparks Controversy in Muzaffarnagar